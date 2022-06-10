Parents to 3-year-old tragically killed heartbroken by accidental shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A tragic and heartbreaking story after the death of a 3-year-old child.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office the young child, identified as Weston Spelich, was hit in the head and died.

Deputies say Weston’s 13-year-old cousin accidentally shot him with an air rifle.

His parents Mercedes Spelich and James Thomas, absolutely devastated.

They say Weston was next door playing when they got a bang on the door that something was terribly wrong.

“When we got over there it was just, it was a matter of time before I knew he was not gone make it,” Thomas said.

“They was playing cops and robbers I guess,” Mercedes said. “Had gotten in the closet where the gun was and I guess found the gun and got it.”

Deputies say the teen pointed the gun at Weston and pulled the trigger, not realizing it was loaded.

Weston’s parents say the boys play together all the time, but not in this way.

“Not like that, not like that no. We don’t let him play like that, like cops and robbers,” they both said. “I don’t let that happen. I would never. Weston knows not to touch stuff like that. He knows mommy and daddy taught him better.”

Their world is completely shattered by the loss, as they struggle to understand why.

“My son was three he had so much to live for. And I just don’t get why...I really don’t,” Thomas said.

Despite their grief, they don’t put the blame on anyone.

They just wish they could have been there to stop this from happening.

“No, no not at all. We just wish it was something different. And I just wish it never happened,” Mercedes said. “Why was the gun down there in the first place? If they knew they was playing in there, a couple questions. They should have known that the gun was down there and they should’ve took care of it,” Thomas said.

The 13-year-old was taken to the Strickland Youth Center.

The family says they do plan to have a bike ride in Weston’s honor soon.

