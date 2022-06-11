Enterprise police search for missing woman

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen in Enterprise.

According to police, 33-year-old Paulina Alvarado was last seen Thursday around 6 p.m. in the area of Green Drive. She was wearing a faded blue shirt and black/white leggings.

Police say Alvarado may be traveling in a white Kia with unknown license plates.

Anyone with any information on Alvarado’s whereabouts call EPD at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

