Advertisement

Enterprise police search for missing woman

According to police, 33-year-old Paulina Alvarado was last seen Thursday around 6 p.m. in the area of Green Drive. She was wearing a faded blue shirt and black/white leggings.(Source: Enterprise Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen in Enterprise.

According to police, 33-year-old Paulina Alvarado was last seen Thursday around 6 p.m. in the area of Green Drive. She was wearing a faded blue shirt and black/white leggings.

Police say Alvarado may be traveling in a white Kia with unknown license plates.

Anyone with any information on Alvarado’s whereabouts call EPD at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

