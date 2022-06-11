Funeral services set for longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services are set for longtime Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton N. Dean Sr.

Services are scheduled for June 18 at noon in the arena of Alabama State University’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome, the university announced.

Dean passed away Tuesday morning. He was 72-years-old. The county commission said Dean had been ill for several months prior to his death. He passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side.

Alabama State also announced that the Board of Trustees established the Elton N. Dean Sr., Memorial Scholarship to honor Dean’s legacy. Dean graduated from ASU in 1971 and served on the ASU Board of Trustees as chairman.

“I really feel that it is appropriate to establish this scholarship to honor this man who gave so much to Alabama State University during his lifetime,” said current Board Chairperson, Brenda Brown Dillard, who initiated the scholarship. “Elton Dean truly loved his alma mater, and he showed that love by giving of his time and resources to support ASU students, athletics and other initiatives. While he was chairman and even after his tenure on the Board of Trustees ended, Elton gave his all to Alabama State University. I had the opportunity to work with him on behalf of ASU even before I was appointed to the Board. I will always remember his unwavering dedication and commitment to ASU.”

Dillard said the current Board of Trustees is working with former board members who are supporting the scholarship fund, which will benefit Alabama State students.

Dean was first elected to the Montgomery County Commission in 2000 and was re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. He was elected vice-chairman of the commission in 2004 and was then named chairman in 2009, a role he served passionately and tirelessly until his recent illness, the commission said.

Dean was also Montgomery’s first African American county commission chairman.

Dean’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Elton N. Dean Scholarship fund by visiting online.

