Man killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.

Montgomery Police Lt. Raymond Carson said officers and medics responded to the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road around 7:50 p.m. There, they found an adult male victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Carson said.

No further information has been released as police continue to investigate.

