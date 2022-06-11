Advertise
Man killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.

Montgomery Police Lt. Raymond Carson said officers and medics responded to the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road around 7:50 p.m. There, they found an adult male victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Carson said.

No further information has been released as police continue to investigate.



