‘March For Our Lives’ gun violence protest held at Alabama Capitol

Around 40 protestors met at the Alabama Capitol building on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors were on the steps of the Alabama Capitol building on Saturday as a part of the nationwide “March For Our Lives” demonstrations.

People could be seen holding signs and chanting: “What do we want? Gun laws. When do we want it? Now!”

People marched for the lives lost in mass shootings across the county.

One of the most recent attacks was at a Texas elementary school. One protestor read off a list of supplies school children now need.

“Wet Wipes, because you got to wipe the blood off of the school floor. It says scissors, because when you go through a drill that’s what they say,” Savannah Lenz said on the capitol steps.

Many protestors called on state and federal lawmakers to do more.

“We need to amplify why we need good gun reform,” organizer Karen Jones said.

The group wants universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons, and more mental health resources.

Many also oppose permit-less carry legislation that was recently passed in Alabama.

Gun violence is also a problem in Montgomery, where this protest was held. In fact, the city had a deadly shooting Friday night.

“We haven’t done enough legislation, locally, to stop our local gun violence,” Jones said.

Activists also lit candles to remember those lost in the Capital City. It served as a moment of reflection while they wait for a solution.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

