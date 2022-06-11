Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say

A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family was out at Deer Island in Massachusetts.(WFXT, CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (Gray News) - A family outing while fishing at Deer Island turned tragic after a mother died and her 6-year-son went missing in the Merrimack River on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Boston received a call at about 7 p.m. reporting six people, two adults and four children, had fallen in the water while fishing on Deer Island.

Officials said two people, a woman and a child, were recovered by a good Samaritan and transferred to emergency medical services for treatment. They were taken to Anna Jacques Hospital.

Three other family members, a man and two children, were recovered by the Amesbury Police Department. They were transferred to emergency medical services for treatment and taken to Seabrook emergency.

However, the Coast Guard said the woman was recovered unresponsive and later died while rescuers could not find the family’s 6-year-old and suspended its search for the boy on Friday at 5 p.m.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Coast Guard Sector Boston Capt. Kailie Benson. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on-scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”

More than a dozen agencies were involved in the search for the child.

The Coast Guard urged anyone with new information on the incident to call Sector Boston at 617-223-3201.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Pettway and her son spent an entire weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a...
Tuscaloosa woman, son bitten by copperhead
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Man killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Beasley Allen in Montgomery has filed a lawsuit against Meta.
Montgomery law firm to sue Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram
Woman killed in 4-vehicle Montgomery crash
Evergreen City Councilman Luther James Upton (pictured on left) pleaded guilty to interstate...
Former Alabama city leader gets probation for radio threat

Latest News

More than 40% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary,...
Survey: More adults identifying as transgender or nonbinary
A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the...
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in...
‘Enough is enough’ say thousands demanding new gun measures
FILE - A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flies at Marine Corps Air Facility at Marine Corps...
Son of former LA Dodger Steve Sax among 5 Marines killed