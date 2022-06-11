Possible safety improvements coming to Lowndes County intersection

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The intersection of Alabama 97 and US 80 in Lowndes County can be a dangerous one.

“That car could have hit that person who is trying to come get gas,” one driver said.

While a red flashing signal is up, drivers needing to cross the busy road have to go across four lanes without a traffic light.

The Alabama Department of Transportation explained the intersection does not meet federal guidelines for a traffic light, but plans are in the works to make the area safer.

A preliminary plan would have drivers who are leaving Lowndesboro taking a right along highway 80, and then completing a U-turn to head to Montgomery.

While this is not official, some members of the community question the plan.

In a statement, an ALDOT spokesperson wrote:

“ALDOT has reviewed the public’s comments and continues to meet with local officials before finalizing a design, timeline, and cost for a project to improve safety and traffic operations for all vehicles.”

Lowndes County EMA Director Rodney Rudolph is skeptical of the plan but is glad ALDOT is looking into this issue.

He tells WSFA 12 News that accidents happen in the area every month, adding that some have been fatal.

In fact, Rudolph himself has been hit in the area. The driver’s car was totaled, and Rudolph had to receive multiple operations

“Thank God – It could have been a lot worse than it was,” Rudolph said.

He simply does not want anyone else being hit and injured.

“I hope we come to a resolution soon so I can stop having to respond to this area,” he added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.