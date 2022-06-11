Advertise
Tracking heat, humidity and isolated storm chances

Afternoon highs will soar into the 90s for the next week with a high humid factor, a shower or storm cannot be ruled out any day over the next seven.
FIRST ALERT 12: Latest updates as we track heat, humidity and rain chances for the upcoming week.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a beautiful June day across Central and South Alabama. Highs have warmed into the 80s and 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. One or two isolated showers and possible through this afternoon and evening, but most will remain dry.

Conditions will remain fair during the overnight period. Lows will hover in the 70s area wide with a stray shower or two possible. Patchy dense fog will also be possible overnight, caution is urged when driving if you encounter the fog.

WSFA First Alert Forecast
WSFA First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

The heat and humidity will start to climb Sunday and that trend will continue as we move through the upcoming week and weekend ahead.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm into the middle to lower 90s along with a southwest breeze around 5 mphs. An isolated to pop-up shower or storm cannot be ruled out, all due to the high humidity that will be in place. Lows will hover in the 70s under partly cloudy skies and south winds.

WSFA First Alert Forecast
WSFA First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Heat index values are expected to reach in the upper 90s to lower 100s each day this upcoming week.

Highs on Monday will top out in the middle 90s under mainly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southwest around 5 mph and an isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows will hover in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.

High heat sticks around for Tuesday. Highs will again warm into the middle 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but most will remain dry. Lows will hover in the middle 70s.

WSFA First Alert Forecast
WSFA First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances become a bit more scattered for Wednesday and Thursday. The heat and humidity will remain in place. Highs will soar into the 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will hover in the 70s.

Long range forecast models are indicating even hotter temperatures for the end of the week and start to next weekend. Highs are expected to warm into the upper 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows will hover in the 70s. Due to the heat and humidity we again cannot rule out a shower or storm as we close out the week and start the weekend.

WSFA First Alert Forecast
WSFA First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

