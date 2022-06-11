Advertise
Two vehicle crash in Coffee County claims life of Enterprise man

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Hwy. 14, in Fitchburg, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Hwy. 14, in Fitchburg, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Press Release:
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday, June 10, has claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Jadakis T. McKinney, 20, was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided head-on with a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Anthony P. Robinson, 43, of Elba.

The crash occurred on Coffee County Road 105, approximately 15 miles north of Enterprise. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

