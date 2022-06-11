Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Woman found guilty in deadly road rage incident despite ‘cough syrup defense’

A jury delivered a guilty verdict in the trial against a woman accused of a deadly road rage crash in Missouri. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A jury in Missouri delivered a guilty verdict in a trial that involved a woman accused of a deadly road rage crash and having a cough syrup addiction.

KY3 reports the jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in Barbara Foster’s death in a November 2018 incident. The jury also found her guilty of armed criminal action.

Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slowly at an intersection in Springfield. Investigators said McKeown lured Foster out of her car and ran her over.

Authorities said Foster died from her injuries at the hospital.

During the trial, McKeown’s defense argued that she had a side effect that day from drinking cough syrup to suppress a cough that she had. The state worked to disprove McKeown’s addiction to cough syrup. They claimed she was under the influence at the time of the incident.

A Missouri Department of Mental Health clinical psychologist testified McKeown had unspecified schizophrenia brought on by her medication. Prosecutors quickly attempted to discredit the diagnosis. They explained to the jury inconsistencies in McKeown’s mental evaluation.

McKeon’s attorneys said the team plans to file a motion for a new trial.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Pettway and her son spent an entire weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a...
Tuscaloosa woman, son bitten by copperhead
Woman killed in 4-vehicle Montgomery crash
MFR units responded to the fire in the 200 block of Kiefer Road before 1:50 a.m. where they...
Woman dead after overnight house fire in Montgomery
Edwin Barker has been charged after a pursuit with Montgomery police officers Wednesday ended...
Man charged after chase ends with crash into Montgomery police units
Evergreen City Councilman Luther James Upton (pictured on left) pleaded guilty to interstate...
Former Alabama city leader gets probation for radio threat

Latest News

Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Man killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Katie Britt for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.
Former President Donald Trump endorses Katie Britt for U.S. Senate
Uvalde school police chief tells Texas Tribune he didn't keep officers from breaching massacre...
Uvalde school police chief speaks out about massacre response