Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Alabama woman charged for theft of nearly $500K, investigation underway

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Alabama woman wanted in connection to theft of nearly $500K was arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, officials told CBS46 News.

Officials say 66-year-old Shirley Brown of Eastaboga, was charged with one count of theft after a preliminary investigation uncovered she stole $498,815 during the period between January 2015 and January 2021.

Brown was a property manager of the Mirror Lakes Homeowners Association since 2014 and as part of her duties, she oversaw managing the bank account for the Mirror Lakes HOA. According to the investigation, her duties also included accepting payments, paying bills and making bank deposits. Officials say members of the HOA discovered a discrepancy within the bank account that totaled more than $189K.

The investigation revealed that in addition to her yearly salary, Brown wrote herself unauthorized checks claiming them to be for bonuses and vacation pay.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Villa Rica Police Department at (770) 459-5149 or the GBI Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, officials add.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate Edward Williams
Escaped inmate from Escambia County
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Local leaders and the Alabama Farmers Federation were unable to agree on final details about a...
Plans for Alabama rural center scrapped amid disagreement
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Man killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel: Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of hearing
Wesley Van Horn
Alabama man among 31 people arrested near Idaho pride event
It will be pushing dangerously hot this week. Be sure to practice heat safety.
First Alert: Intense, lengthy period of heat continues
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market nears on Wall Street
Thermometer graphic
Recognition and extra precautions are needed to prevent heat illnesses