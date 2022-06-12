Lowndes Co. updating emergency response plan after Lowndesboro tornado

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - The town of Lowndesboro continues to heal over two months after a tornado ripped through the area.

“They’re still recovering from some of the damage,” said Lowndes County EMA Director Rodney Rudolph.

Trees and power lines were some of the hardest hit. The wind was so strong it uprooted many trees. Today, much of the debris has been cleaned up.

“Property damage to homeowners, that mostly the problem,” Rudolph said.

More than 260 Lowndes Academy students were without a classroom at the time. The Pre-K building’s sheet metal roof blew into the trees.

“The school was built in 1921. So, we knew it had great foundations and just to have some roof damage and some flooding we were real pleased,” Lowndes Academy Board Chairman Michael Dansby said in March.

Today, the metal roof is repaired.

“We never could got those kids back in school if it weren’t for the community and the outreach,” Rudolph said.

While no deaths or injuries were reported, the EMA director said the county is working on a new emergency response plan. It aims at improving several areas.

“Response time, that’s one thing, having more resources available in the ninth hour when everything happened,” Rudolph added.

The EMA official also wants to secure additional funding.

He explained this new plan is still in the early stages, but it is a way of being more prepared.

“In today’s world, you have to prepare for the worst, and hope and pray for the best,” he said.

EMA director said Lowndes County is currently making preparations for hurricane season, which runs from June through November.

