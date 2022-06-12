Plans for Alabama rural center scrapped amid disagreement

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) - Plans for a large agriculture center in the central Alabama town of Clanton have fallen through.

Local leaders and the Alabama Farmers Federation were unable to agree on final details about a project that was delayed during the pandemic and projected to cost about $150 million.

The Alabama Rural Economic Center was projected to attract more than 900,000 visitors annually to Clanton for agriculture shows, festivals and other events.

But the county commission chair announced that the deal was off this past week. The federation says it’s considering other sites for the project.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.