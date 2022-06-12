Advertise
Stallions lose first game of season, fall to Gamblers 17-15

The Birmingham Stallions lose their first game of the USFL season, falling to the Houston...
The Birmingham Stallions lose their first game of the USFL season, falling to the Houston Gamblers 17-15 at Protective Stadium.(@USFLStallions on Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions lose their first game of the USFL season, falling to the Houston Gamblers 17-15 at Protective Stadium.

The first half of the game saw both defenses step up, with neither team giving up a touchdown in the first half. Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey kicked two field goals in the first half, while Gamblers kicker Nick Vogel kicked three, giving the Gamblers a 9-6 lead at the half.

In the second half, Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith was called for an intentional grounding penalty, resulting in a safety to give the Gamblers an 11-6 lead. Later in the third quarter, Smith would find Adrian Hardy for a 33 yard touchdown to give the Stallions an 12-11 lead. But the Gamblers would come back in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Kenji Bahar connecting with Isaiah Zuber for the touchdown, putting the Gamblers back in front 17-12.

After a Brandon Aubrey field goal to cut the lead to two points, the Stallions would have the ball for a chance to win, but Smith threw an interception to Micah Abernathy, sealing the game for the Gamblers.

The Stallions will play their final game in Birmingham on June 18 against the Tampa Bay Bandits at Legion Field. The game will kick off at 3:00 p.m., and you can watch it on WBRC.

