Alabama man among 31 people arrested near Idaho pride event

Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride...
Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.(Georji Brown via AP))
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KOOTENAI Co., Idaho. (WAFF) - Over the weekend, 31 “Patriot Front” members were arrested near an Idaho pride event in Northern Idaho.

Police were made aware of the group when a tipster reported seeing people in riot gear loading into a U-Haul.

Wesley Van Horn, age 34 of Lexington, Alabama, was one of the men arrested on the charge of conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Police Chief, Lee White said in a press conference after the arrest that all 31 men had been charged with conspiracy to riot.

According to Jon Lewis, a George Washington University researcher who specializes in homegrown violent extremism, Patriot Front is a white supremacist neo-Nazi group whose members perceive Black Americans, Jewish people and LGBTQ people as enemies.

The group was founded after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho...
Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.(KXLY)

According to the Associated Press, there were people from at least 11 other states including, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas.

Police searched the van that the Patriot Front members were climbing into and discovered riot gear, a smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

