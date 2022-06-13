Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Body of 18 year old recovered in Lake Logan Martin

Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they recovered the body of an 18 year old who drowned.

Authorities identified the boy as Johnathan Douglas.

Police say this happened on June 11 around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say Douglas went missing, and drowned near the cliffs of Lake Logan Martin near the Stemley Bridge. The teenager’s body was recovered the same day.

Authorities with the Pell City Dive Team, the Lincoln Fire Police Department, the Lincoln Police Department and ALEA all helped in the recovery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting
Inmate Edward Williams
Escaped inmate from Escambia County
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
The 2022 WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive broke records again in our 17th year for the...
Nearly $45,000 donated at WSFA’s Summer Fund and Food Drive
Intense, lengthy period of heat continues
Intense, lengthy period of heat continues
MFR units responded to the fire in the 200 block of Kiefer Road before 1:50 a.m. where they...
Victim of fatal Montgomery fire last week identified