DA: Man pleads guilty to 2018 Selma murder

The Dallas County district attorney said Jalen Furlow has pleaded guilty to murder in the July 2018 shooting death of Leon Sanders.
The Dallas County district attorney said Jalen Furlow has pleaded guilty to murder in the July 2018 shooting death of Leon Sanders.(Source: Selma Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says the defendant in a 2018 homicide case has entered a guilty plea.

Jalen Furlow, 24, pleaded guilty to murder Monday. He faces 20 years to life in prison, with sentencing expected in about three months. Jackson said Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins ordered a pre-sentence investigation and report.

Selma police say Furlow shot and killed 24-year-old Leon Sanders on July 14, 2018. Investigators say the two got into a fight near 1st Avenue and Lauderdale Street when Furlow pulled a gun and shot Sanders in the throat. He was pronounced dead at Vaughan Regional Medical Center.

