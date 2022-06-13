Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

First Alert: Intense, lengthy period of heat continues

Highs reach the mid-90s all week; heat indices 100° to 108°
Brutal heat all week long
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - By far the hottest stretch of weather this year continues all week long. In fact, there is really no sign that the intense heat will loosen its grip anytime soon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for the western half of the area.
A Heat Advisory is in effect today for the western half of the area.(WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures each afternoon for the next 10 days will be in the middle and upper 90s for most of us. The coolest of spots -- Alex City, Rockford, La Fayette, Opelika, Clanton, Auburn, etc. -- could hang below 95° a handful of afternoons.

Still, with the very high humidity expected the heat indices will be dangerously high regardless of the exact temperature. It will feel like it’s in the 102° to 109° range through the upcoming weekend.

It will feel like it's around 105° all week long.
It will feel like it's around 105° all week long.(WSFA 12 News)

Let us say there is hope for a drop in the mugginess this weekend, which could lead to lower heat indices.

Even the overnights will be above normal and muggy. Lows will be in the mid-70s for many, with the cooler spots falling into the lower 70s. Expect the A/C to get a big-time workout -- even at night.

It will be very, very muggy all week.
It will be very, very muggy all week.(WSFA 12 News)

The only way any sort of relief will occur is if your location happens to see a shower or storm. This is possible each and every day through Friday, but it’s not a guarantee.

Coverage will be isolated to scattered during the 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. window today through the end of the workweek. There could be a shower or storm outside of that window, but that’s when most activity would occur.

Some isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible each afternoon this week.
Some isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible each afternoon this week.(WSFA 12 News)

The chance of rain dwindles this weekend into next week, but the heat is going nowhere. Actual air temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s this weekend, with upper 90s to near 100 degrees a good bet next week.

The heat we’re enduring will be dangerous to even the healthiest of people. Please remember these heat-related safety measures you can take:

  • Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol
  • Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Stay in the A/C as much as possible
  • Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing
  • Avoid large meals
  • Use sunscreen and wear hats
  • Check on those without proper means of staying cool

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate Edward Williams
Escaped inmate from Escambia County
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Man killed in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Local leaders and the Alabama Farmers Federation were unable to agree on final details about a...
Plans for Alabama rural center scrapped amid disagreement

Latest News

Brutal heat all week long
Brutal heat all week long
WSFA First Alert Weather
First Alert for major heat and humidity this week
First Alert for major heat and humidity, along with isolated rain and storm chances.
First Alert for major heat and humidity, along with isolated rain and storm chances.
Outdoor plans for Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
Outdoor plans for Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.