First Alert: Intense, lengthy period of heat continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - By far the hottest stretch of weather this year continues all week long. In fact, there is really no sign that the intense heat will loosen its grip anytime soon.

High temperatures each afternoon for the next 10 days will be in the middle and upper 90s for most of us. The coolest of spots -- Alex City, Rockford, La Fayette, Opelika, Clanton, Auburn, etc. -- could hang below 95° a handful of afternoons.

Still, with the very high humidity expected the heat indices will be dangerously high regardless of the exact temperature. It will feel like it’s in the 102° to 109° range through the upcoming weekend.

Let us say there is hope for a drop in the mugginess this weekend, which could lead to lower heat indices.

Even the overnights will be above normal and muggy. Lows will be in the mid-70s for many, with the cooler spots falling into the lower 70s. Expect the A/C to get a big-time workout -- even at night.

The only way any sort of relief will occur is if your location happens to see a shower or storm. This is possible each and every day through Friday, but it’s not a guarantee.

Coverage will be isolated to scattered during the 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. window today through the end of the workweek. There could be a shower or storm outside of that window, but that’s when most activity would occur.

The chance of rain dwindles this weekend into next week, but the heat is going nowhere. Actual air temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s this weekend, with upper 90s to near 100 degrees a good bet next week.

The heat we’re enduring will be dangerous to even the healthiest of people. Please remember these heat-related safety measures you can take:

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Stay in the A/C as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

