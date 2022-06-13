Advertise
Man found shot to death in Brundidge park

Brundidge police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a park. (File photo)
Brundidge police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a park. (File photo)(Source: Brundidge Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old south Alabama man was found dead in a Brundidge park, according to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green.

Brundidge police, along with Pike County sheriff’s deputies and Troy University police officers, responded to Galloway Park where they found the body of Jalen Harris.

Harris had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the chief.

A motive for the shooting death was not immediately clear, nor were there any known suspects, but the chief said a “thorough investigation is underway.”

The offices of the Pike County coroner and district attorney are helping with the investigation.

Anyone who has recently been in the park who might have information that could help solve the case is asked to call the Brundidge Police Department.

