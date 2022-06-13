Man found shot to death in Brundidge park

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old south Alabama man was found dead in a Brundidge park, according to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green.

Brundidge police, along with Pike County sheriff’s deputies and Troy University police officers, responded to Galloway Park where they found the body of Jalen Harris.

Harris had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the chief.

A motive for the shooting death was not immediately clear, nor were there any known suspects, but the chief said a “thorough investigation is underway.”

The offices of the Pike County coroner and district attorney are helping with the investigation.

Anyone who has recently been in the park who might have information that could help solve the case is asked to call the Brundidge Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.