Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times

Tyrone Washington is charged with first-degree assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times...
Tyrone Washington is charged with first-degree assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times in Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged following a weekend stabbing that left a woman with multiple injuries.

According to court documents, Tyrone Washington, 47, of Montgomery, was arrested in connection to a Saturday afternoon incident in which the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife.

Injuries included two stab wounds to the the chest and one to the back. The victim also suffered cuts to her hands.

The stabbing happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Coachman Road, which court documents also listed as the suspect’s own home.

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately released but the suspect and victim knew each other, the documents stated.

Washington is being held on a first-degree assault charge at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bail is set at $30,000.

