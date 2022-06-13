Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged following a weekend stabbing that left a woman with multiple injuries.

According to court documents, Tyrone Washington, 47, of Montgomery, was arrested in connection to a Saturday afternoon incident in which the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife.

Injuries included two stab wounds to the the chest and one to the back. The victim also suffered cuts to her hands.

The stabbing happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Coachman Road, which court documents also listed as the suspect’s own home.

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately released but the suspect and victim knew each other, the documents stated.

Washington is being held on a first-degree assault charge at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bail is set at $30,000.

