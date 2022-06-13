Advertise
Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting

Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA)- Montgomery police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.

The shooting happened Friday around 7:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. Police say Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. No other information related to the investigation has been made public.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000, or police at 625-2831.

