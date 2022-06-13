Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA)- Montgomery police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.

The shooting happened Friday around 7:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. Police say Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. No other information related to the investigation has been made public.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000, or police at 625-2831.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.