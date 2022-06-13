Advertise
Nearly $45,000 donated at WSFA’s Summer Fund and Food Drive

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region has stepped up to the plate as part of the 17th annual WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive, breaking records once again!

WSFA 12 News and our partners at Dixie Electric Cooperative held the event at Renfroe’s Market on Eastchase Parkway on June 10, and the community showed its generosity. In fact, Renfroe’s dug deep and put $20,000 toward the cause by itself!

The 2022 WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive broke records again in our 17th year for the fundraiser, which benefits the Montgomery Area Food Bank.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Our team has also accepted non-perishable food items and cash donations, all of which go to the Montgomery Area Food Bank. The MAFB covers 35 of Alabama’s 67 counties and provides meals to around 400,000 families in need!

As of Monday, the WSFA Summer Fund and Food Drive has raised $43,166.95 in checks and cash, with more pledges to come! Nearly $1,100 have been pledged from credit card donations, and it’s not to late to continue giving! If you didn’t get a chance to stop by to make a donation, you can still donate online.

In addition to cash donations, the community made sure to give plenty of food totaling more than 7,400 pounds! With cash and food combined, the community has helped the MAFB to purchase a stunning 295,125 pounds of food!

We thank you so much for giving!

