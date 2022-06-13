Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Victim of fatal Montgomery fire last week identified

MFR units responded to the fire in the 200 block of Kiefer Road before 1:50 a.m. where they...
MFR units responded to the fire in the 200 block of Kiefer Road before 1:50 a.m. where they found a single-story home with heavy smoke and flames visible.(Source: Norman Goss)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire officials have identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal fire.

According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, the victim is 31-year-old Cynthia Driscoll-Delavega.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Kiefer Drive, which is located off of Wares Ferry Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other information was made available for public release.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting
Inmate Edward Williams
Escaped inmate from Escambia County
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Intense, lengthy period of heat continues
Intense, lengthy period of heat continues
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive
The Dallas County district attorney said Jalen Furlow has pleaded guilty to murder in the July...
DA: Man pleads guilty to 2018 Selma murder
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election