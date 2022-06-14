Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead

Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A boy and girl, both 2 years old, were declared dead Monday after Michigan State Police troopers found them face down in a pond.

According to authorities, troopers from the Gaylord Post were alerted to two missing toddlers in Hayes Township at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said the children had been missing for about 40 minutes when troopers found them both face down in a pond at a residence nearby.

Both children were unresponsive, and while life-saving measures were performed, the two toddlers were pronounced dead, WILX reported.

Police said no foul play is suspected, but the troopers from the Gaylord Post will continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting
Wesley Van Horn
Alabama man among 31 people arrested near Idaho pride event
Brundidge police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a park. (File photo)
Man found shot to death in Brundidge park Sunday

Latest News

Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine
American Flags
National Flag Day honors American symbol of freedom
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.
Montgomery police searching for missing boy
Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control