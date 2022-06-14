Alabama organization offering aid to Ukrainian orphans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The war in Ukraine has forced millions to flee the country, but some of the most vulnerable have been left behind. A local organization committed to connecting Alabamians with Ukrainian orphans is sharing about their efforts to help.

The Rev. Tom Benz made his first trip to Ukraine in 1997 and was forever changed.

“I walked on an orphanage campus and all I can say is those kids crawled inside my heart and have not let go until this day,” said Benz.

That moment prompted him to launch Bridges of Faith. For more than 20 years, Bridges of Faith has offered Ukrainian orphans a cultural exchange opportunity in Alabama. Benz says nearly 200 kids have found their forever families through the ministry.

“Every little girl needs a papa to save her. Every little boy needs a mom to put him in bed at night,” said Benz.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine freezing adoptions and host programs, Benz says he and his wife, Nancy, have helped to relocate orphans and hand-deliver humanitarian aid.

“The truth is many of those places we have been. We know those places, we know those buildings and we know the lives they represent. To see them destroyed, it’s absolutely heart-rending for us,” said Benz. “Our task has been to help them evacuate, and then to help take care of them where they are now. This is very different from what we have been doing.”

Shane and Brenda Tuck met their oldest son from Bridges of Faith. They later adopted him and his four siblings, all from Ukraine.

“It’s just something we’ve always felt like we’re supposed to do. And for us, we are Christians, and we believe God led us down this path,” said Shane Tuck.

Since the Russian invasion they have had to have some very tough conversations with their children.

“It was tough on them in the beginning when they found out about it. And especially the younger one was very concerned about people that she remembered being in Ukraine, and especially people from the orphanage, and they still have some family over there as well,” said Tuck.

They have partnered with Dalraida Church of Christ to send aid packages to Ukrainian refugees.

“Our little neighborhood of six or eight houses there went together and did almost 100 humanitarian bags. That was something early on. They wanted to know what they could do. Children are resilient,” said Brenda Tuck. “And I think that made them feel really good that they were helping.”

Both the Tucks and Bridges of Faith are doing what they can from home for now.

“We want the kids to know they have a heavenly father who will never leave them nor forsake them,” said Benz.

Bridges of Faith needs your support. In July, Tom and Nancy Benz and their team will travel to Romania to meet face to face with orphans. They plan to take everything from medical supplies to coloring books. If you would like to donate, click here.

