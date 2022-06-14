Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Alabama raising awareness of elder abuse

(WBRC)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state will recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Wednesday.

Last year, the state received over 11,000 reports of elder abuse, so the Alabama Department of Human Resources wants to remind people to watch for signs of elder abuse.

To help keep track of abusers, earlier this year Gov. Kay Ivey signed “Shirley’s Law,” which led to the creation of the state’s elder abuser registry. Jo Holcombe led the charge for this law that was named after her mother, Shirley Smith, who was the victim of financial elder abuse. But Holcombe hasn’t stopped after her legislation was signed into law.

“I still get chills,” said Holcombe. “While I never wanted her to go through that and would never wish it on her, good has come from evil.”

A 2018 study from the National Adult Protective Services Association found that 26 states have elder abuse registries, each with different tracking systems and different definitions of a perpetrator.

“This will prevent a lot of abuse and neglect from slipping through the cracks where someone may be employed and working with a vulnerable person,” said Sam Smith, the director of Adult Protective Services within DHR.

Holcombe applied to be a part of a mentorship program with the National Collaboratory to Address Elder Mistreatment. She plans to research how to improve registries for states and advocate for the creation of registries in others.

“I can then go to other legislators and say, ‘Well, states, X, Y and Z are on board and this is something that you need,” she said.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources says others can help just by recognizing the signs of elder abuse.

“You might see the person is withdrawn or depressed, that they’re resigned and helpless, and they hesitate to talk openly. They deny that they’re being abused because with a caregiver, they’re afraid that they’re going to lose their caregiver,” said Smith.

Other warning signs include:

  • Increased fear or anxiety
  • Isolation from friends or family
  • Withdrawal from normal activities
  • Unusual changes in behavior or sleep
  • Unexplained injuries, bruises, cuts, or sores
  • Unsanitary living conditions and poor hygiene
  • Unusual or sudden changes in financial spending patterns, will, or other important documents

Alabama’s elder abuse registry is scheduled to be ready by Jan. 1. And Holcombe will find out if her proposal is selected next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting
The Montgomery Police Department
Missing Montgomery boy located, police say
Tyrone Washington is charged with first-degree assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times...
Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times

Latest News

Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
Montgomery County DA warns of rising fentanyl overdoses
Rickel Osborne is charged with first-degree rape, as well as a previous murder charge.
Montgomery murder suspect on bail charged with raping teen
Law enforcement officials say Charles C. Harris is back in custody.
Escaped inmate from Kilby Correctional Facility recaptured
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending