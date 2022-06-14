Advertise
Auburn baseball advances to College World Series

The Auburn Tigers
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORVALLIS, Ore. (WTVM) - The No. 14 Auburn Tigers beat the No. 3 Oregon State Beavers, 4-3, on Monday night. The win gave the Tigers a 2-1 series win and clinched the program’s first trip to the College World Series since 2019.

The Tigers won the series opener, 7-5. Then, the Beavers responded with a 4-3 win in Game 2.

Auburn will face Ole Miss in the opening round of the College World Series on Saturday at 7/6c.

