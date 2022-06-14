First Alert: Big-time heat shows no signs of letting up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - By far the hottest stretch of weather this year continues to march right along. Looking ahead, there is really no sign that the intense heat will loosen its grip.

It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees today. (WSFA 12 News)

Should the forecast hold, this will end up being the hottest stretch of weather in years.

High temperatures each afternoon for at least the next 10 days will be in the middle and upper 90s. Upper 90s are now favored just about every day for most locations. The coolest of spots -- Alex City, Rockford, La Fayette, Opelika, Clanton, Auburn, etc. -- could hang near or just below 95° a couple of afternoons.

We are going to be in the "danger" category all week, so heat-related illnesses will be very possible. (WSFA 12 News)

With the very high humidity expected to stick with us, the heat indices will be dangerously high regardless of the exact temperature in your back yard. It will feel like it’s in the 102° to 112° range through at least Saturday. The reason why the heat indices may come down just a bit is hope for a drop in the mugginess this weekend into next week.

It will still be brutally hot, but the lower humidity will help make things feel just a touch better.

Even the overnights will be above normal and muggy. Lows will be in the mid-70s to even upper 70s, with the cooler spots falling into the lower 70s. Expect the A/C to get a big-time workout -- even at night.

It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees all week. (WSFA 12 News)

The only way any sort of relief will occur is if your location happens to see a shower or storm. This is possible each and every day through Friday, but it’s not a guarantee.

Coverage will be isolated to scattered during the 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. window today through the end of the workweek. There could be a shower or storm outside of that window, but that’s when most activity would occur. The best chance of seeing any of this will be this evening and again Wednesday evening.

Any storms that develop could be strong and produce heavy rain, plenty of lightning and gusty winds.

The best chance of storms comes Wednesday evening. (WSFA 12 News)

The chance of rain dwindles this weekend into next week, but the heat is going nowhere. Actual air temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s this weekend, with upper 90s to near 100 degrees a good bet as next week progresses.

The heat we’re enduring will be dangerous to even the healthiest of people. Please remember these heat-related safety measures you can take:

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Stay in the A/C as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.