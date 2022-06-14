High diesel prices impacting trucking companies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cost of diesel continues to climb right next to gas. And while many people are not paying for diesel, they are paying for it by the increased cost of goods.

Beau Holmes owns the Montgomery-based trucking company Quantum Logistics. He says last year it cost around $600 to fill up and now it takes $1,400 per tank and his drivers are filling up at least twice a week.

“When you’re spending 1,500 more dollars per vehicle per week, that adds up quickly,” said Holmes.

And with a 15-truck fleet, Holmes says this affects his cash flow.

“You’re not getting paid on the loads you haul for 30 to 45 days, but you’re expected to pay for the diesel fuel at the pump,” he said. “So it’s really going to put a crunch on small trucking companies that don’t have as much cash. Because without it there’s no way to stay in business at these prices.”

Fortunately, Holmes says his business has not had to make significant cutbacks. But diesel prices continue to skyrocket, averaging $5.64 in Alabama, so some fleets have had to pull over for the time being.

“Many times it’s affecting their ability to provide for their families,” said Mark Colson, CEO and president of the Alabama Trucking Association.

Some drivers pay out of pocket for fuel, so it’s crucial drivers try to save fuel while driving. Holmes says drivers could not have their trucks idle for long or drive slower.

“We work with them on how to not accelerate as quickly,” said Holmes. “Anything we can do to try to save having to go purchase more diesel fuel.”

“Our industry has advocated for energy independence,” said Holmes. “Whether it be with diesel or with electric or any other type of fuel or energy.”

If you see an 18-wheeler going slower than usual, truckers are navigating the road and diesel prices.

