Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Inmate sought after escape from Kilby Correctional Facility

Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate they say escaped from an Alabama...
Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate they say escaped from an Alabama corrections facility on Tuesday.((Source: ADOC))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate they say escaped from an Alabama correctional facility on Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Charles C. Harris, 32, escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility on Wares Ferry Road around 11:30 a.m. He is described as 5′10″ and weighing about 208 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Alabama Department of Corrections records shows Harris is serving a 15-year sentence for theft of property and burglary charges out of Covington County.

Please contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825, ALEA or police if you see Harris or know his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting
Tyrone Washington is charged with first-degree assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times...
Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times
Wesley Van Horn
Alabama man among 31 people arrested near Idaho pride event

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist youthful offenders to successful lives in Opelika
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a reminder to motorists of the Move Over law after a...
Motorists reminded to ‘move over’ after Alabama state trooper injured in crash
Goodwill Southern Rivers
Goodwill to open new store in Eufaula