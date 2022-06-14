Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Man charged in string of Auburn auto burglaries, other crimes

Remus Donte Menifield is facing several charges in the Lee County Jail.
Remus Donte Menifield is facing several charges in the Lee County Jail.(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is facing several charges in connection with a string of auto burglaries in Auburn, along with other crimes.

Police arrested 35-year-old Remus Donte Menifield on June 10. Authorities say an investigation revealed he was tied to auto burglaries that happened near the 2100 block of Stonehaven Drive on June 7.

Menifield is charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, four counts of third-degree theft of property, three counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and two counts of second-degree theft of property.

According to Auburn police, the warrants were executed while Menifield was incarcerated at the Lee County Jail for unrelated charges and was on a $31,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting
Wesley Van Horn
Alabama man among 31 people arrested near Idaho pride event
Tyrone Washington is charged with first-degree assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times...
Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a reminder to motorists of the Move Over law after a...
Motorists reminded to ‘move over’ after Alabama state trooper injured in crash
National Flag Day honors American symbol of freedom
National Flag Day honors American symbol of freedom
Five people indicted for death of Red Bay infant.
Five people indicted after four-month old dies in day care
American Flags
National Flag Day honors American symbol of freedom