Man charged with murder in Brundidge park shooting

A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Brundidge park.
A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Brundidge park.((Source: Pike County Jail))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a south Alabama park over the weekend.

According to court records, Zakevin Kawonte Pennington is charged with murder for the death of 21-year-old Jalen Harris.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said his officers, along with Pike County sheriff’s deputies and Troy University police officers, responded to Galloway Park Sunday after a shooting report. When they arrived, they found Harris’ body.

Harris had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene, Green added.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Pennington was taken into custody Monday and placed in the Pike County Jail under a bail of $200,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

