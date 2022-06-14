Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Montgomery murder suspect on bail charged with raping teen

Rickel Osborne is charged with first-degree rape, as well as a previous murder charge.
Rickel Osborne is charged with first-degree rape, as well as a previous murder charge.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A murder suspect who was out of jail on bail is back behind bars, this time on sex crime charges against a minor.

Rickel Demond Osborne, 27, of Montgomery, was arrested on a rape charge Saturday. Court records allege he raped a 16-year-old girl in May.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

At the time of his arrest, Osborne was free on a $150,000 bail for a murder charge from October 2021. He’s accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Terrence Soles.

Following the rape arrest, a motion has been filed to have that bail revoked. The court has not yet ruled on this matter.

Osborne’s rape charge carries a $60,000 bail amount, which would be moot if his previous bail is revoked.

In 2013, Osborne was charged with capital murder in another shooting. Five others were also charged in that crime. A grand jury later classified Osborne’s charge as no-billed, meaning prosecutors will not pursue charges against the defendant.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting
The Montgomery Police Department
Missing Montgomery boy located, police say
Tyrone Washington is charged with first-degree assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times...
Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times

Latest News

Law enforcement officials say Charles C. Harris is back in custody.
Escaped inmate from Kilby Correctional Facility recaptured
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Explaining the heat index
Explaining the heat index
A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Brundidge park.
Man charged with murder in Brundidge park shooting