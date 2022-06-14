Montgomery murder suspect on bail charged with raping teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A murder suspect who was out of jail on bail is back behind bars, this time on sex crime charges against a minor.

Rickel Demond Osborne, 27, of Montgomery, was arrested on a rape charge Saturday. Court records allege he raped a 16-year-old girl in May.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

At the time of his arrest, Osborne was free on a $150,000 bail for a murder charge from October 2021. He’s accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Terrence Soles.

Following the rape arrest, a motion has been filed to have that bail revoked. The court has not yet ruled on this matter.

Osborne’s rape charge carries a $60,000 bail amount, which would be moot if his previous bail is revoked.

In 2013, Osborne was charged with capital murder in another shooting. Five others were also charged in that crime. A grand jury later classified Osborne’s charge as no-billed, meaning prosecutors will not pursue charges against the defendant.

