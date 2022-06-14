Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Montgomery police searching for missing boy

Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.((Source: Montgomery Police))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.

According to police, 12-year-old Tony Williams Jr. was last seen wearing a t-shirt with the Alabama football logo and black shorts on Monday. He is described as 5′2″, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and blank hair.

Additional details related to his disappearance were not released.

If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2532 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting
Wesley Van Horn
Alabama man among 31 people arrested near Idaho pride event
Brundidge police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a park. (File photo)
Man found shot to death in Brundidge park Sunday

Latest News

American Flags
National Flag Day honors American symbol of freedom
A large proposed subdivision off Vaughn Road has drawn criticism from Pike Road residents for...
Vote on rezoning for proposed Pike Road subdivision tabled
It will be pushing dangerously hot this week. Be sure to practice heat safety.
First Alert: Heat wave in progress for Alabama
A local organization committed to connecting Alabamians with Ukrainian orphans is sharing about...
Alabama organization offering aid to Ukrainian orphans