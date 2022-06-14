Advertise
Rapper Post Malone welcomes baby girl

Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.
Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.(Tore Sætre / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) – He’s a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Now, Post Malone can add “dad” to the list.

The rapper subtly announced the birth of his daughter during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday when he said he kissed his baby girl before heading to the studio.

His little girl’s mama is still a mystery, but he says they’re engaged.

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee first revealed they were expecting a child last month.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, grew up in Texas and has become one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

