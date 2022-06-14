Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.(Wood County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A Texas woman was charged with a felony after spitting on a corpse at a funeral home during a viewing, arrest records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, walked into a funeral home in Tyler, Texas, on Nov. 29, walked straight up to the casket, and spit on the corpse.

A witness on the scene said Hinds had animosity toward the family of the person in the casket.

Tyler police obtained a warrant for Hinds’ arrest on Jan. 4.

Hinds was arrested June 5 and charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She posted a $2,500 bond the next day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting
The Montgomery Police Department
Missing Montgomery boy located, police say
Tyrone Washington is charged with first-degree assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times...
Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Marshal patrols outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in...
House OKs security boost for Supreme Court judges, families
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Biggest rate hike in years expected as Fed tackles inflation
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded