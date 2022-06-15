Ala. man arrested in Bloomington on weapons, drug offenses

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man from Selma, Alabama has been arrested on numerous offenses after a report of shots fired in Bloomington Saturday.

The Bloomington Police Department says around 5:22 p.m. June 11, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Lincoln Street for a call of shots fired, finding physical evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Probable cause developed resulting in the arrest of Tyler Neely, 23, for aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of under five grams of meth.

He was transported to the McLean County Jail.

He must post $35,000 to leave.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jacob Law at 309-434-2476 or jlaw@cityblm.org

Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.