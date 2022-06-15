First Alert: Lengthy heatwave going nowhere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lengthy and brutal heatwave has grasped Alabama with no signs of letting up in the foreseeable future.

Highs will approach 100 degrees each afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures have approached 100 degrees and heat indices have gone up to around 110 so far this week, and that’s pretty much the forecast will be through the end of the workweek.

It will feel like it’s in the 103° to 112° range today, tomorrow and Friday from the mid-morning through the early evening. Most everyone will peak around 106° to 110° each afternoon.

Heat indices will soar well above 100 through Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

The reason why it says “through the end of the workweek” above is because there will be a drop in the mugginess this weekend into next week. This will lead to slightly “better” daily heat indices, but actual temperatures will remain brutally hot up in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Should Montgomery record a 100-degree high temperature, it would be the first time since early October of 2019 -- nearly three years ago!

Showers and storms are a good bet this evening. (WSFA 12 News)

The overnights will continue feeling like a sauna outside with lows mostly in the mid-70s to upper 70s. Cooler spots will fall into the lower 70s, especially if any evening rain falls. More of the region will fall into the lower 70s this weekend as the noticeably less humid air works its way in behind a weak front.

The only way any sort of relief will occur during the afternoons is if your location happens to see a shower or storm. This is possible through Friday, but it’s not a guarantee.

Coverage will be isolated (~30%) through the end of the workweek. The exception to that rule will be late this afternoon and this evening. A solid scattering of rain and storms is probable, similar to what happened yesterday.

Any storms today and this evening could turn severe. (WSFA 12 News)

Any storms that develop could turn strong to severe and produce heavy rain, plenty of lightning, gusty to damaging winds, and hail.

The chance of rain dwindles to pretty much zero this weekend into next week, but the heat is going nowhere. Actual air temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s this weekend, with upper 90s and lower 100s next week.

A heat dome will keep things very hot and dry beginning this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The heat we’re enduring will continue to be dangerous to even the healthiest of people. Please remember these heat-related safety measures you can take:

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Stay in the A/C as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

