GOP Secretary of State runoff election next Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another election is approaching. Alabama’s runoff election will be next Tuesday, and voters can cast a vote in races that did not have a clear winner in May. One of those races is for the secretary of state Republican nominee.

The Republican secretary of state race is down to two candidates, Wes Allen and Jim Zeigler. Zeigler led in the primary but did not have enough votes to win the election outright.

“I was thankful to the voters of Alabama to make me the leading candidate for Secretary of State,” said Zeigler.

“We have not taken our foot off the gas,” said Allen. “We’ve been campaigning all over the state and we’ll continue to do that.”

Allen served as probate judge in Pike County for a decade, where he was responsible for administering elections.

“That experience as a probate judge the experience as a state legislator, where we’ve worked very hard to make sure we secure our elections in Alabama,” Allen said.

As a state representative, Allen sponsored and passed legislation that banned curbside voting and outlawed private money being used to buy voting equipment or pay election staff.

“We just want to make sure that the elections are safe, secure, and transparent, and that every voter that votes can rest assured that their vote will be counted,” said Allen

“I have served as a watchman against waste mismanagement, and corruption,” said Zeigler.

Zeigler will finish his second term as state auditor and tells me if elected he’ll be a watchman for election integrity and manipulation. And with 23% voter turnout in May’s primary election, Zeigler says he has a plan to increase turnout.

“Use churches, civic organizations, celebrities, media personalities, athletes,” he said. “It’s a doable plan. We could inform the people of Alabama.”

The winner of this race will face the democratic candidate Pamela Lafitte in November’s general election. The primary election day is next Tuesday, June 21.

