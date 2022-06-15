Advertise
Guest Editorial: Return to the polls for June 21 primary runoff elections

Guest Editorial from Montgomery Probate Judge JC Love
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a little less than a week, voters will return to the polls to vote in the state party runoff elections. Last month, voters went to the polls and chose party nominees for most state, congressional, and local offices. However, the races for U.S. Senate nominee for the Republican party and nominee for governor for the Democratic party remain undecided.

Montgomery has a long and storied history of advancing our sacred right to vote. And now it’s our turn to carry that torch and keep it burning bright for generations to come. President Lyndon B. Johnson said “[t]he right to vote is the basic right without which all others are meaningless. It gives people, people as individuals, control over their own destinies.”

The absentee voting period is now open, and voters have until June 14 to submit an absentee ballot application by mail and June 16 to apply in-person for an absentee ballot at the Montgomery County Courthouse, located at 251 South Lawrence Street.

The last day to hand deliver an absentee ballot is June 17 and absentee ballots sent by mail must be received by noon on election day, June 21. Voters can track the status of their absentee ballot at the Alabama Secretary of State’s website Alabamavotes.gov

For more information about the June 21 primary runoff election, to view sample ballots, or find your polling precinct, you can use the mobile app or visit the Montgomery Election Center’s website at montgomeryvotesal.gov.

I hope to see everyone at the polls.

