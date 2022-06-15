Advertise
Man charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting

N Bell Street Dothan
N Bell Street Dothan
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is charged with Capital Murder, accused of gunning down a man during an argument along a Dothan Street on Tuesday.

Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Tobias Marsh stems from a family altercation of undisclosed property.

He is accused of shooting William Henry Robinson, Jr. in the 900 block of North Bell Street, near downtown. His age was not disclosed in a police statement.

Marsh has been charged with Capital Murder for the shooting death of a Dothan man on June 14.
Marsh has been charged with Capital Murder for the shooting death of a Dothan man on June 14.

In a statement, police did not reveal if the suspect and victim are related but those at the scene told News 4 their girlfriends are sisters.

Marsh has a history of arrests, but his most serious, first-degree assault was dismissed last year because witnesses refused to testify against him, court records reveal.

He also has pending drug charges.

Marsh is held without bail and faces the death penalty if convicted of the Capital Murder charge brought because Robinson was shot in the presence of children under 14, per police.

