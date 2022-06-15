Man charged with shooting into car with 2 juveniles inside

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with shooting into a vehicle with two juveniles inside on Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents.

Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Cook is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the incident happened in the 2300 block of Virginia Pines Lane around 12:50 p.m.

Court documents state Cook shot the car’s rear window. Two juveniles were in the car.

Police took Cook into custody. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with bail set at $30,000.

