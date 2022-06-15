Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Man charged with shooting into car with 2 juveniles inside

Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Cook is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied...
Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Cook is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with shooting into a vehicle with two juveniles inside on Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents.

Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Cook is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the incident happened in the 2300 block of Virginia Pines Lane around 12:50 p.m.

Court documents state Cook shot the car’s rear window. Two juveniles were in the car.

Police took Cook into custody. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with bail set at $30,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Law enforcement officials say Charles C. Harris is back in custody.
Escaped inmate from Kilby Correctional Facility recaptured
The Montgomery Police Department
Missing Montgomery boy located, police say
Rickel Osborne is charged with first-degree rape, as well as a previous murder charge.
Montgomery murder suspect on bail charged with raping teen
Tyrone Washington is charged with first-degree assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times...
Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after arriving on Marine One,...
Biden seeks to counter state actions he sees as anti-LGBTQ
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man indicted on murder charge in 1988 cold case
Tobias March charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting.
Argument over car battery led to Dothan murder