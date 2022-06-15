Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Man in custody after Covington County shooting death

James Derek Peoples, of Opp, is a suspect in the death of Brandon Keith Foley, also of Opp.
James Derek Peoples, of Opp, is a suspect in the death of Brandon Keith Foley, also of Opp.(Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody after a fatal shooting Tuesday, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

James Derek Peoples, of Opp, is considered a suspect in the death of Brandon Keith Foley, also of Opp.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m., Turman said. Officers were called to a home on Jackson Town Toad in the Horn Hill Community. At the scene, officers found Foley with a fatal gunshot wound.

Turman said it appears the two men got into an argument prior to the shooting.

“We’re not really sure what it was related to yet we’re still digging into it. However, both the men were known drug users, and we just we really not sure exactly what the altercation is about right now,” Turman added.

Along with being a suspect in Foley’s death, Peoples is also charged with possession of drugs and failure to appear.

No motive for the shooting was immediately released, but the sheriff said both men had known each other for years and were known drug users.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Law enforcement officials say Charles C. Harris is back in custody.
Escaped inmate from Kilby Correctional Facility recaptured
The Montgomery Police Department
Missing Montgomery boy located, police say
Rickel Osborne is charged with first-degree rape, as well as a previous murder charge.
Montgomery murder suspect on bail charged with raping teen
Tyrone Washington is charged with first-degree assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times...
Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after arriving on Marine One,...
Biden seeks to counter state actions he sees as anti-LGBTQ
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Marbury residents are being asked to conserve water after an issue with the main water supply...
Marbury Water System issues emergency water conservation notice
New program allows east Alabama veterans to receive free counseling