Man in custody after Covington County shooting death

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody after a fatal shooting Tuesday, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

James Derek Peoples, of Opp, is considered a suspect in the death of Brandon Keith Foley, also of Opp.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m., Turman said. Officers were called to a home on Jackson Town Toad in the Horn Hill Community. At the scene, officers found Foley with a fatal gunshot wound.

Turman said it appears the two men got into an argument prior to the shooting.

“We’re not really sure what it was related to yet we’re still digging into it. However, both the men were known drug users, and we just we really not sure exactly what the altercation is about right now,” Turman added.

Along with being a suspect in Foley’s death, Peoples is also charged with possession of drugs and failure to appear.

No motive for the shooting was immediately released, but the sheriff said both men had known each other for years and were known drug users.

