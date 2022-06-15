Marbury Water System issues emergency water conservation notice

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Marbury Water System has issued an emergency water conservation notice after an issue with its main water supply.

According to the office manager, the facility lost two water pumps Tuesday evening, prompting the emergency conservation.

Marbury residents are being asked to conserve water during this time.

Officials say they are unclear how long the issue will persist or when it may be fixed.

