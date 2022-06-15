Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Police are seen in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after someone reported they found a possible explosive in a trash can on Tuesday.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe, Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can, and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told KKTV. “I reached down and touched it. When I moved the bag I touched it. Then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it, so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

Police announced the Regional Explosive Unit determined the explosives found were “real and also military-grade.”

The device was contained, and the Fort Carson 71st Explosive Ordinance D Unit was called to the area for proper disposal back on post.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Law enforcement officials say Charles C. Harris is back in custody.
Escaped inmate from Kilby Correctional Facility recaptured
The Montgomery Police Department
Missing Montgomery boy located, police say
Tyrone Washington is charged with first-degree assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times...
Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a reminder to motorists of the Move Over law after a...
Motorists reminded to ‘move over’ after Alabama state trooper injured in crash

Latest News

Wednesday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day educates public about human rights issue
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines and bombs that will endanger...
In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting moves on
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines and bombs that will endanger...
Spreading mine menace in Ukraine is taking lives