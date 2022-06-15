Moore attends last board meeting as MPS superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the end of an era for Montgomery Public Schools.

Tuesday night, Ann Roy Moore attended her last school board meeting as superintendent of MPS.

After serving four years as superintendent and 50 as an educator, Moore will officially retire on June 30.

“It’s a little bit bittersweet, but of course I think the school system is ready to move to another level, and I want to think that I had something to do with that,” Moore said.

During Moore’s tenure she helped release MPS from state intervention, brought the school system to a better financial standing, and led the charge on the passing of the Montgomery County property tax increase to benefit MPS.

School board members thanked Moore for her dedication and service at her last board meeting.

“We were a school system that was in crisis,” said District 6 school board member Claudia Mitchell. “Montgomery needed help and Dr. Moore stepped in.”

“I know that you faced challenges, adversity at times, and you just made it happen,” said District 4 school board member Cassandra Brown.

“The city of Montgomery owes you a huge debt of gratitude because you know what, we’re not failing. We’re on an upward trajectory,” said school board President Clare Weil.

“I think you’ve been one heck of a leader, and I don’t look at you as just a leader anymore, I really look at you as a friend,” said District 6 school board member Lesa Keith.

New school Superintendent Melvin Brown was in attendance for Moore’s last meeting. Moore says as an urban school system, Brown’s biggest challenge to tackle will be student achievement.

“When you deal with children who are in poverty they have a whole set of circumstances that most people don’t even understand,” Moore said.

With a number of challenges out of the way, Moore is confident the next administration can focus on what they couldn’t, like attracting more teachers and bettering school infrastructure.

Moore pointed to a compensation study MPS is taking part in that would help them come up with pay increase recommendations for every employee in the school system. Also, the property tax increase that is helping fund a variety of school infrastructure improvements.

“I hope that it’s better off now than it was when I came here. I believe this school system is primed to do some really great things,” Moore said.

Moore said she plans to do consulting work next.

Brown’s first day as superintendent is July 1.

Also on Tuesday, the school board approved the salary schedule for Brown’s chief of staff. They have not yet announced the salary and will fill the role after Brown takes office.

