Person found shot at Lanett church

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after a person was found shot Tuesday.

Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was treated on the scene before being transported to a trauma center.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a robbery, according to police. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Waldrop with the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

