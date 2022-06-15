Advertise
Person found shot at Lanett church

Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.(Source: Google StreetView)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after a person was found shot Tuesday.

Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was treated on the scene before being transported to a trauma center.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a robbery, according to police. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Waldrop with the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

