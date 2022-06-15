Proper Hydration key to staying safe in sweltering heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With a heat advisory in effect, how can you prepare your body?

Anyone who walks outside will likely feel the same way. That’s why it’s important to stay hydrated. However you can’t do that by drinking just anything.

“Your energy drinks have caffeine in them, and caffeine actually dehydrates you, so you don’t want to drink any kind of drink that had a stimulant in it,” said Children’s of Alabama Director of Health Education and Safety Center Marie Crew.

Energy drinks aren’t the only beverages you should enjoy in moderation.

“Even drinking just sports drinks by themselves, they have a tremendous amount of sugar in them. So we highly recommend drinking half and half, Gatorade and Powerade along with water, or just water. That way you can replenish, and get your body hydrated,” said Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie.

Chief McKenzie says his department definitely sees an increase in calls when temperatures begin to climb.

“We end up getting calls on people fainting, getting dehydrated because of the spiked temperatures,” said Chief McKenzie.

The scorching heat doesn’t affect everyone the same, with both the young and old carrying a heavier risk.

“Children can’t regulate their body temperature like an adult does. Neither can an older person so they do get sicker quicker when they’re out in the heat,” said Crew.

Bottom line, there is no replacement for water and it’s impossible to overhydrate in a single day so be sure to drink up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.