Sheriff’s office: Lightning sparks house fire in Montgomery County

Fire fighters on the scene of a house fire in Montgomery County on June 14, 2022.
Fire fighters on the scene of a house fire in Montgomery County on June 14, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says some intense storms Tuesday afternoon sparked a house fire.

Capt. Leigh Persky said a lightning strike started a fire at a home on Saint Andrews Court. That’s near U.S. 231 and Trotman Road in the Rolling Hills community.

Persky said the homeowner heard a loud noise, but it was a passerby who saw the flames and alerted him.

No injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage is not known, but major damage to the roof was visible.

Firefighters from Rolling Hills and Pike Road responded.

