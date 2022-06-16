Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons

Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool. (Source: WRDW)
By WRDW Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Wednesday morning, the second drowning call within 24 hours.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported a 4-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a residence. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The county coroner did not immediately identify the boy but his mother, Dori Scott, shared on social media that her son had just started swimming lessons, as reported by WRDW.

Scott wrote, ”My heart has been ripped out of my chest,” after the drowning incident. She also said her life won’t be the same and reminded everyone to cherish the moments with their babies, as you never know.

Authorities said 49-year-old Antony Mack was another drowning victim this week after he was pulled from an apartment pool but later died.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Law enforcement officials say Charles C. Harris is back in custody.
Escaped inmate from Kilby Correctional Facility recaptured
The Montgomery Police Department
Missing Montgomery boy located, police say
Rickel Osborne is charged with first-degree rape, as well as a previous murder charge.
Montgomery murder suspect on bail charged with raping teen
Tyrone Washington is charged with first-degree assault after a woman was stabbed multiple times...
Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times

Latest News

FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a...
Sarah Palin advances to Alaska US House special election
47 cats rescued from car during heat wave
A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 
All northbound lanes on Interstate 85 northbound are blocked off after a crash on June 15, 2022.
Wreck shuts down I-85 northbound near Pike Road